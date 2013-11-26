FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Dover Corp prices 300 mln euro 2020 bond
#Market News
November 26, 2013 / 3:55 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Dover Corp prices 300 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Dover Corp

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date December 1, 2020

Coupon 2.125 pct

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing New York

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
