New Issue- Aldar prices $750 mln 2018 bond

Nov 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Aldar Properties PJSC

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date November 3, 2018

Coupon 4.348 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.348 pct

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 3, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank, Goldman Sachs,

DIB, NBAD & FGB

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English & Abu Dhabi

ISIN XS0993959583

