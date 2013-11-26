New Issue- Banco De Sabadell prices 600 mln euro 2016 bond

Nov 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banco De Sabadell SA

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date December 5, 2016

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.775

Reoffer price 99.775

Yield 2.579 pct

Spread 198 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Natixis, Saba & UBS

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing AIAF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

