New Issue- Banco De Sabadell prices 600 mln euro 2016 bond

Nov 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Banco De Sabadell SA
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date December 5, 2016
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.775
Reoffer price 99.775
Yield 2.579 pct
Spread 198 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Natixis, Saba & UBS
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
