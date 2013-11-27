FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Holcim prices 250 mln sfr 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2013 / 11:04 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Holcim prices 250 mln sfr 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Holcim Ltd

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 9, 2022

Coupon 2.0 pct

Spread 77 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
