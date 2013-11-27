New Issue- Holcim prices 250 mln sfr 2022 bond

Nov 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Holcim Ltd

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 9, 2022

Coupon 2.0 pct

Spread 77 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Data supplied by International Insider.