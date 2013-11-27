FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Nestle Holdings prices A$300 mln 2018 bond
November 27, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Nestle Holdings prices A$300 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nestle Holdings, Inc

Guarantor Nestle SA

Issue Amount A$300 million

Maturity Date December 6, 2018

Coupon 4.125 pct

Issue price 100.986

Payment Date December 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1000137544

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

