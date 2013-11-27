New Issue- Nestle Holdings prices A$300 mln 2018 bond

Nov 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nestle Holdings, Inc

Guarantor Nestle SA

Issue Amount A$300 million

Maturity Date December 6, 2018

Coupon 4.125 pct

Issue price 100.986

Payment Date December 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1000137544

Data supplied by International Insider.