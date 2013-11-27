FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ANZ New Zealand prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond
November 27, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- ANZ New Zealand prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ANZ New Zealand (Int‘l) Limited, London Branch

Guarantor ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 5, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 47bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 47bp

Payment Date December 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1000337128

Data supplied by International Insider.

