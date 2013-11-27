New Issue- Nykredit prices 500 mln euro 2016 FRN

Nov 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nykredit Bank A/S

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 3, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp

Reoffer price 99.925

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 53bp

Payment Date December 3, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, JPMorgan, Nykredit & RBS

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.