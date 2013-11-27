New Issue- Astaldi prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Nov 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Astaldi S.P.A

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 1, 2020

Coupon 7.125 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 7.125 pct

Spread 609.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date December 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Banca IMI, BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB,

Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBc, ING,

Natixis & Unicredit

Ratings B1 (Moody‘s), B+ (S&P),

B+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Reg S ISIN XS1000393899

144A ISIN XS1000389608

Data supplied by International Insider.