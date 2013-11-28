FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MARKET EYE-Nestle India falls; says parent has no plans to raise stake
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
November 28, 2013 / 9:36 AM / 4 years ago

MARKET EYE-Nestle India falls; says parent has no plans to raise stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Shares in Nestle India Ltd falls 4 percent after the
company in a statement to exchanges denied any plans by its
parent to increase stake the Indian unit.
* Nestle India shares rose 2.6 percent on Wednesday on reports
that its parent was looking to raise stake in the company.
* Nestle India says: "No such negotiations are talking place," 
referring to the news item appearing in a leading financial
daily titled "Nestle parent to increase stake in Indian arm by
12.24% for $1.2 bn", 
* Parent Nestle S.A. holds 34.28 percent stake in
Nestle India while Maggi Enterprises Ltd holds 28.48 percent,
BSE data shows.

 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.