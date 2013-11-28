FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Cambodia 'B/B' And 'axBB-/axB' Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Remains Stable
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2013 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Cambodia 'B/B' And 'axBB-/axB' Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Remains Stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

* Cambodia has strong and stable growth, and is closely engaged with donors, thus ensuring a low debt servicing burden.

* However, the country’s low income level, narrow economic profile, non-transparent policymaking environment, and limited monetary flexibility are persistent rating constraints.

* We are affirming our ‘B’ long-term and ‘B’ short-term sovereign credit ratings and ‘axBB-/axB’ ASEAN regional scale ratings on Cambodia.

* The stable outlook reflects our expectation that policy continuity and strong donor support will prevail.

