New Issue-KDHC prices 100 mln SFR 2016 bond

November 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Korea District Heating Corp (KDHC)

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 20, 2016

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.354

Reoffer price 99.9040

Spread 59 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date December 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings A2(Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0225173324

