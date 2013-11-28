FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 28, 2013 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Arkema prices 150 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

November 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Arkema

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date December 6, 2023

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.670

Spread 118 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 145.2bp

over the 2% August 2023 DBR

Payment Date December 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Natixis & RBS.

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s) & BBB (S&P)

Listing Euronext Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011651389

