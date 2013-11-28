New Issue-Louis Dreyfus prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Nov 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Louis Dreyfus Commodities BV
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date December 04, 2020
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 250.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Suisse & HSBC
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
