New Issue-Louis Dreyfus prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Nov 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Louis Dreyfus Commodities BV

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 04, 2020

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 250.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Suisse & HSBC

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1000918018

