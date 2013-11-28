FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Louis Dreyfus prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2013 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Louis Dreyfus prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Louis Dreyfus Commodities BV

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 04, 2020

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 250.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Suisse & HSBC

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1000918018

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

