New Issue-Aareal Bank prices 50 mln euro 2019 bond

Nov 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date December 06, 2019
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nord LB
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Data supplied by International Insider.