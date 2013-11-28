New Issue- Vapo OY prices 42 mln euro 2018 bond

Nov 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Vapo OY

Guarantor Garantia Insurance Company Ltd

Issue Amount 42 million euro

Maturity Date December 5, 2018

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.972

Reoffer price 99.972

Yield 2.256 pct

Payment Date December 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Finnish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

