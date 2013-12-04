FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-New Issue- Six Finnish companies prices 42 mln euro 2018 bond
December 4, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-New Issue- Six Finnish companies prices 42 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correction to include multiple issuers in the headline and the table)

Nov 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Hartela-yhtiöt Ltd, Insta Group Oy, Lahti Energia Ltd,

Myllyn Paras Group Ltd, Teknos Group Ltd and Vapo Oy

Guarantor Garantia Insurance Company Ltd

Issue Amount 42 million euro

Maturity Date December 5, 2018

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.972

Reoffer price 99.972

Yield 2.256 pct

Payment Date December 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Finnish

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
