New Issue- Lugano prices 100 mln sfr 2020 bond

Nov 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Citta Di Lugano

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 9, 2020

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 100.043

Reoffer price 99.293

Spread Mid-swaps

Underlying govt bond Flat

Payment Date December 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0228531478

