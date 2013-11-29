TEXT-S&P: China Ratings Affirmed At 'AA-/A-1+'; Outlook Stable

OVERVIEW

* China’s robust growth prospects, strong net external asset position, and modest government indebtedness are key supporting factors for the government’s creditworthiness.

* These strengths offset weaknesses related to China’s low middle-income economy, restricted information flows, and continued reliance on direct administrative tools to manage the economy.

* We are affirming our sovereign credit rating on China at ‘AA-/A-1+'. In line with this, we are affirming our Greater China regional scale rating at ‘cnAAA/cnA-1+'.

* The stable outlook on the global scale long-term rating reflects our view that economic and political developments in the next two to three years are likely to support the rating.