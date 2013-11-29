New Issue-EIB adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2017 bond

Nov 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date January 23, 2017

Coupon 5.375 pct

Issue price 93.905

Payment Date December 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Danske Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling & 0.225 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

The issue size will total 240 million Turkish lira

When fungible

ISIN XS0875891615

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.