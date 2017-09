OVERVIEW

 Montenegro’s external position remains weak.

 Large external debt and sizable refinancing needs leave the country vulnerable to changes in market sentiment, which could be exacerbated should fiscal slippage occur.

 We are therefore revising our outlook on Montenegro to negative from stable. The negative outlook reflects at least a one-in-three chance of a rating downgrade during 2014.

 We are affirming our ‘BB-/B’ long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on Montenegro.