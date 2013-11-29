New Issue- SAAB AB prices 250 mln SEK 2018 bond

Nov 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Saab AB
Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date December 10, 2018
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.727
Reoffer price 99.727
Spread 137 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 9, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske, SEB & Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
