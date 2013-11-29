FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- SAAB AB prices 250 mln SEK 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
November 29, 2013 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- SAAB AB prices 250 mln SEK 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Saab AB

Issue Amount 250 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 10, 2018

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.727

Reoffer price 99.727

Spread 137 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske, SEB & Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0005567088

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

