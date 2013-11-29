FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IBB prices 250 mln euro 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
November 29, 2013 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-IBB prices 250 mln euro 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on friday.

Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin

Guarantor State of Berlin

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 03, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Euribor flat

Payment Date December 03, 2013

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN DE000A1X28L8

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
