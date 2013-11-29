New Issue-IBB prices 250 mln euro 2016 FRN

Nov 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on friday.

Borrower Investitionsbank Berlin

Guarantor State of Berlin

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 03, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Euribor flat

Payment Date December 03, 2013

Listing Berlin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN DE000A1X28L8

