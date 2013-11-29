New Issue- Amipeace Limited prices $600 mln 2016 bond

Nov 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Amipeace Limited

Guarantor Bank of China Limited (Macau Branch)

Issue Amount $600 million

Maturity Date December 6, 2016

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.405

Reoffer price 99.405

Yield 2.206 pct

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over T3

Payment Date December 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of China, ANZ, Bank of Communications,

CMZ, CITIC & Mitsubishi

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing HKSE

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

