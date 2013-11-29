New Issue- Amipeace Limited prices $600 mln 2016 bond

Nov 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Amipeace Limited
Guarantor Bank of China Limited (Macau Branch)
Issue Amount $600 million
Maturity Date December 6, 2016
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.405
Reoffer price 99.405
Yield 2.206 pct
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over T3
Payment Date December 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of China, ANZ, Bank of Communications,
CMZ, CITIC & Mitsubishi
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing HKSE
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
