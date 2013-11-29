New Issue- Xinyuan prices $200 mln 2019 bond

Nov 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date June 6, 2019
Coupon 13.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 13.0 pct
Payment Date December 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, Bank of America & Barclays
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
