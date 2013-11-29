FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Xinyuan prices $200 mln 2019 bond
#Market News
November 29, 2013 / 5:35 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Xinyuan prices $200 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date June 6, 2019

Coupon 13.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 13.0 pct

Payment Date December 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, Bank of America & Barclays

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
