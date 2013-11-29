FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- PTA Bank prices $300 mln 2018 bond
November 29, 2013 / 6:01 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- PTA Bank prices $300 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Eastern and Southern African Trade

and Development Bank (“PTA Bank”)

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date December 6, 2018

Coupon 6.375 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer yield 6.375 pct

Spread 490.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s) & BB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
