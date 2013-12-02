FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Vasakronan prices 300 mln SEK 2016 bond
December 2, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Vasakronan prices 300 mln SEK 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

December 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 9, 2016

Coupon 2.05 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.05 pct

Payment Date December 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0005567807

