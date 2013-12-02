New Issue-Vasakronan prices 300 mln SEK 2016 bond

December 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date December 9, 2016
Coupon 2.05 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.05 pct
Payment Date December 9, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Listing Stockholm
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
