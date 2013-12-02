FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Grenke prices 125 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
December 2, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Grenke prices 125 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Grenke Finance Plc

Guarantor Grenke Leasing AG

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date December 10,2018

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer Yield 2.25 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 118.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Mid swaps, equivalent to 158.9 basis points over the

3.75 pct Jan 2019 DBR

Payment Date December 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB & HSBC

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS1002436951

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
