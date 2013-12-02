FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Nestle Holdings prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond
December 2, 2013

New Issue- Nestle Holdings prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

December 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nestle Holdings Inc

Guarantor Nestle SA

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 11, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.8820

Reoffer price 99.8820

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date December 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs, RBC & RBS

Ratings Aa2(Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

