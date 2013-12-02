New Issue- Nestle Holdings prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

December 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nestle Holdings Inc

Guarantor Nestle SA

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 11, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.8820

Reoffer price 99.8820

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date December 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs, RBC & RBS

Ratings Aa2(Moody‘s)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

