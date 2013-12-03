New Issue- Bpifrance prices 800 mln euro 2024 bond

Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bpifrance Financement
Issue Amount 800 million euro
Maturity Date May 25, 2024
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.962
Reoffer yield 2.505 pct
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.5 pct May 2024 FRTR
Payment Date December 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche bank, Natixis
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
