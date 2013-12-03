FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Bpifrance prices 800 mln euro 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Bpifrance prices 800 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bpifrance Financement

Issue Amount 800 million euro

Maturity Date May 25, 2024

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.962

Reoffer yield 2.505 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.5 pct May 2024 FRTR

Payment Date December 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche bank, Natixis

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

