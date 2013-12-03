New Issue-Helaba prices 750 mln euro 2017 bond

December 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Helaba (Schweiz) Landesbank Hessen Thuringen AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date December 11, 2017

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 99.886

Reoffer price 99.886

Yield 0.779 pct

Spread Minus 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-Swaps

Payment Date December 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CA-CIB, Credit Suisse,

Deutsche Bank & Helaba

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN XS1002933668

Data supplied by International Insider.