FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Agricultural Bank of China prices $500 mln 2018 bond
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 3, 2013 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Agricultural Bank of China prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Agricultural Bank of China Limited

(Hong Kong Branch)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date December 10, 2018

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.811

Reoffer price 99.811

Yield 2.916 pct

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over CT5

Payment Date December 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Agricultural Bank of China Limited Hong Kong Branch,

ABC International and Standard Chartered Bank,

BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi, DBS Bank Ltd.,

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. and J.P. Morgan

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SEHK

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.