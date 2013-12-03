FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- CDC prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- CDC prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse Des Depots Et Consignations

(CDC)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 10, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.976

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 45bp

Over the OBL 167 & 13bp

Over the Nov 2018 FRTR

Payment Date December 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs International

& Natixis

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
