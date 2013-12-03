FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB prices 900 mln SEK 2018 FRN
December 3, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- EIB prices 900 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 900 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 10, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 14bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

