New Issue- BCI prices 120 mln sfr 2015 bond

Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banco De Credito E Inversiones (BCI)

Issue Amount 120 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 23, 2015

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.341

Reoffer price 99.941

Yield 0.78 pct

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0230446665

