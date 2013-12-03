New Issue- BCI prices 120 mln sfr 2015 bond

Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Banco De Credito E Inversiones (BCI)
Issue Amount 120 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 23, 2015
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.341
Reoffer price 99.941
Yield 0.78 pct
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
