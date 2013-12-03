FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BCI prices 120 mln sfr 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- BCI prices 120 mln sfr 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Banco De Credito E Inversiones (BCI)

Issue Amount 120 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 23, 2015

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 100.341

Reoffer price 99.941

Yield 0.78 pct

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0230446665

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
