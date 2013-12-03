New Issue- HeidelbergCement prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower HeidelbergCement Finance Luxembourg S.A.
Guarantor HeidelbergCement AG
and Hanson Limited
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 21, 2021
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.337
Reoffer price 99.337
Yield 3.375 pct
Spread 207.3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct DBR
Payment Date December 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske, Deutsche Bank, ING & Nordea
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s) & BB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
