New Issue- HeidelbergCement prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- HeidelbergCement prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower HeidelbergCement Finance Luxembourg S.A.

Guarantor HeidelbergCement AG

and Hanson Limited

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 21, 2021

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.337

Reoffer price 99.337

Yield 3.375 pct

Spread 207.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct DBR

Payment Date December 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske, Deutsche Bank, ING & Nordea

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s) & BB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1002933072

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
