New Issue- SSE Plc prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond
December 3, 2013 / 3:47 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- SSE Plc prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower SSE Plc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 10, 2022

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.401

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 106.2bp

Over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR

Payment Date December 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, NAB, RBC CM & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1003017099

