New Issue- SSE Plc prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower SSE Plc
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 10, 2022
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.401
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 106.2bp
Over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR
Payment Date December 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley, NAB, RBC CM & RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
