New Issue- Bharti Airtel prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

Dec 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) B.V.

Guarantor Bharti Airtel Limited

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date December 10, 2018

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 99.756

Yield 4.055 pct

Spread 300 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP PARIBAS, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan,

Standard Chartered Bank, UBS Investment Bank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s) &

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

