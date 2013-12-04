New Issue- Far East Horizon prices 700 mln Renminbi 2016 bond

Dec 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Far East Horizon Limited
Issue Amount 700 million Renminbi
Maturity Date December 11, 2016
Coupon 5.45 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer yield 5.45 pct
Payment Date December 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd
Listing HKSE
Denoms (K) 1000-10
Governing Law English
Data supplied by International Insider.