New Issue- Far East Horizon prices 700 mln Renminbi 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Far East Horizon prices 700 mln Renminbi 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Far East Horizon Limited

Issue Amount 700 million Renminbi

Maturity Date December 11, 2016

Coupon 5.45 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer yield 5.45 pct

Payment Date December 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Ltd

Listing HKSE

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
