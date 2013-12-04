New Issue-Landshypotek prices 100 mln SEK 2018 bond

Dec 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 27, 2018

Coupon 2.625 pct

Payment Date December 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

