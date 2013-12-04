New Issue-Skandiabanken adds 300 mln SEK to 2018 FRN

Dec 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Skandiabanken AB

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 28, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 54bp

Payment Date December 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 1.60 billion Swedish crown

When fungible

ISIN SE0005423779

Data supplied by International Insider.