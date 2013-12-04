New Issue-ADB adds 125 mln stg to 2016 bond

December 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank
Issue Amount 125 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.8030
Yield 1.064 pct
Spread 27 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt
Payment Date December 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxemburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
The issue size will total 375 million sterling
when fungible
