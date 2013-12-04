FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ADB adds 125 mln stg to 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2013 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-ADB adds 125 mln stg to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

December 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank

Issue Amount 125 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.8030

Yield 1.064 pct

Spread 27 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date December 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxemburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 375 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0985998607

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

