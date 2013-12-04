FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Vasteras prices 200 mln SEK 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Vasteras prices 200 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Vasteras Stad

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 11, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 37bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

& Swedbank AB (publ)

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Full fees 2bp annually

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005568466

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
