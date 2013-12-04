New Issue- Vasteras prices 200 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Dec 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Vasteras Stad
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date December 11, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 37bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)
& Swedbank AB (publ)
Listing Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Full fees 2bp annually
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
