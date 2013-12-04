New Issue- Vasteras prices 200 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Dec 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Vasteras Stad

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date December 11, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 37bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

& Swedbank AB (publ)

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Full fees 2bp annually

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0005568466

