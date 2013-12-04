New Issue-ABN Amro prices NZ$100 mln 2019 bond

Dec 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ABN Amro Bank NV
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date June 17, 2019
Coupon 6.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.497
Reoffer yield 6.12 pct
Spread 138 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
