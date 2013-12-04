FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Global Switch prices 350 mln stg 2022 bond
December 4, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Global Switch prices 350 mln stg 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Global Switch Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount 350 million sterling

Maturity Date December 13, 2022

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.845

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct Due 2022 UKT

Payment Date December 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,

Goldman Sachs & HSBC

Ratings BBB (S&P), BBB (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1003373476

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

