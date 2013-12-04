FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
December 4, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bremer landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale (Bremer LB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 12, 2022

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 100.84

Reoffer price 100.84

Yield 2.395 pct

Payment Date December 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000BRL9261

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

