New Issue- Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2022 bond

Dec 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bremer landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale (Bremer LB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date December 12, 2022
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 100.84
Reoffer price 100.84
Yield 2.395 pct
Payment Date December 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
