New Issue- Mondelez prices multi tranche deal
#Market News
December 4, 2013 / 5:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Mondelez prices multi tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Mondelez International

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date June 11, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp

Reoffer price Par

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 26, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.655

Spread 58 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 26, 2021

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.196

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date December 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Credit Suisse & HSBC

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
