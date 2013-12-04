New Issue- Mondelez prices multi tranche deal

Dec 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Mondelez International
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date June 11, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp
Reoffer price Par
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 26, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.655
Spread 58 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 26, 2021
Coupon 2.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.196
Spread 93 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common terms
Payment Date December 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Credit Suisse & HSBC
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Data supplied by International Insider.