New Issue- Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
December 5, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

December 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Capital Markets PLC

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 12, 2022

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.84

Reoffer price 99.84

Yield 2.02 pct

Payment Date December 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BremLB

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BRL3140

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
