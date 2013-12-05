New Issue- Ned Water prices $500 mln 2015 FRN

Dec 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank
(Ned Water)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date June 12, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 6bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 200-1
