New Issue-Rentenbank adds 100 mln euros to 2020 FRN

Dec 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 16, 2020
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 7bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 6bp
Payment Date December 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) LBBW
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 1.1 billion euro
when fungible
