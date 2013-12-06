FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Rentenbank adds 50 mln stg to 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
December 6, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Rentenbank adds 50 mln stg to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 98.291

Spread 41 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct Due 2017 UKT

Payment Date December 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 550 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0893356120

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
