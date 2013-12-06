New Issue-Rentenbank adds 50 mln stg to 2017 bond

Dec 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 98.291

Spread 41 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct Due 2017 UKT

Payment Date December 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 550 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0893356120

